STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $39.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.