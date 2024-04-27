Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares in the company, valued at $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,150 shares of company stock worth $148,280. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after buying an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,067,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ready Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,037,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RC stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

