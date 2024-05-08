Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.18 and last traded at $50.33. 130,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 402,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

Several research analysts have commented on ESTA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

