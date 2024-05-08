Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.5%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.53 and last traded at $54.74. Approximately 1,308,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,775,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 291,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 329,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.