PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.32 and last traded at $64.67. Approximately 2,258,271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,263,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

