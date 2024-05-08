AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.3% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 1,248,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,740,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 136.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 71.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,078,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 20.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.