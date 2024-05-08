Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $4.30 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $4.30 or 0.00006977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $120.70 million and $5.07 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.34908556 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $3,749,288.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

