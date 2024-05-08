JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34. 565,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,740,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
