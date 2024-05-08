Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,062,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,785,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 770,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,913. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

