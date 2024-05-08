Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,028 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. 6,773,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

