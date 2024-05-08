iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $335.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.29 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.