Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB remained flat at $50.26 during trading on Wednesday. 2,769,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,943. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

