Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.92 on May 9th

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.9154 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

