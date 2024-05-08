Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Bought by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,816. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

