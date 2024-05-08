Lincoln National Corp Takes $1.60 Million Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JSML. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

JSML traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. 1,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,422. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $212.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

