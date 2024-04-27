Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.00.

Shares of NICE opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.20. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NICE by 72.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

