Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

VONG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 158,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,148. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $87.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

