BMO Capital Markets Boosts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$246.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$244.00 to C$246.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WSP. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of WSP Global from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$236.92.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$213.72 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$166.75 and a 12 month high of C$230.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$217.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$199.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The firm has a market cap of C$26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.81 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.9537594 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

