Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.930-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ONL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 431,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Orion Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.22%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.