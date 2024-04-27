Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$4.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.15 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.