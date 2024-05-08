Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases 748 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 17.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 66,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,796,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,875,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $184.31.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

