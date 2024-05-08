Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 543 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock remained flat at $47.96 on Wednesday. 301,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

