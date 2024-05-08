Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Haleon accounts for about 1.0% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Haleon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 389,194 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 709,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 190,836 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 345,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,357 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $15,225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 49.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 216,478 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,062,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,861. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.