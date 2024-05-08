Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.69. 7,003,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,301. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.35 million, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

