Simmons Bank Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,438,000 after acquiring an additional 125,242 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $775.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $761.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.88. The company has a market capitalization of $737.33 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

