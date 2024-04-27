True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.05 to C$9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on True North Commercial REIT
True North Commercial REIT Price Performance
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.