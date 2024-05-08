Gogoro (GGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $91.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.01 million. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 21.97%.

Get Gogoro alerts:

Gogoro Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of GGR opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $435.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Gogoro has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.