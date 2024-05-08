Enfusion (ENFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Enfusion has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.45%. On average, analysts expect Enfusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENFN opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

