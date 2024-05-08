Diodes (DIOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

