Docebo (DCBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Docebo has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.46 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCBO stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. Docebo has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 521.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Docebo from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

