Chimerix, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chimerix in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimerix by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Chimerix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

