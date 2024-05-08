G1 Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $4.25 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 154,946.2% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100,715 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

