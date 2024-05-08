Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $973.06 million, a P/E ratio of -220.16 and a beta of 0.97. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,639.67%.

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,129 shares of company stock worth $74,291 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 124,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 887,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.