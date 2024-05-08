Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHFree Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $973.06 million, a P/E ratio of -220.16 and a beta of 0.97. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,639.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,665.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,129 shares of company stock worth $74,291 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 124,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 887,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.