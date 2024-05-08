Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIRI opened at $7.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

