RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Lowered to C$20.50 at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.21.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.31. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$16.32 and a one year high of C$21.15. The stock has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92 and a beta of 1.26.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Rocky Kim sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$31,180.86. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

