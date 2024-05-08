Piper Sandler Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $75.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.00.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CF opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $79.15. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 926.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 165,808 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.