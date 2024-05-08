D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $10,468,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

