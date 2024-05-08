Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 455,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,478,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,024,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $945.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $977.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $886.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $641.95 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

