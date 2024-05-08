Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.79.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $347.46 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.53 and its 200 day moving average is $437.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

