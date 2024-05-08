Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Get Teradata alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Stock Down 13.8 %

NYSE TDC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teradata has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,644. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.