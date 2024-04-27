Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.50.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
