Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$70.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.50.

Teck Resources Price Performance

About Teck Resources

TSE TECK.B opened at C$68.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$47.47 and a 1-year high of C$69.59.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

