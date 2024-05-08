PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 296.04% from the company’s current price.
PLBY Group Stock Performance
PLBY stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.49.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 119.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PLBY Group
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.