PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 296.04% from the company’s current price.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.49.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 119.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PLBY Group

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.