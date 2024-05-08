PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 296.04% from the company’s current price.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.49.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 119.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

About PLBY Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

