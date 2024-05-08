Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $336.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $357.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $392.31 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

