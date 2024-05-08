Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.68. 586,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,704. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

