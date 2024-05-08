Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $714,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth $212,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $353,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 1,905,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,436. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.01.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

