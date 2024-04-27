Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

HRTX stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $368.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 100,603 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 296,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 193,697 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,529,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

