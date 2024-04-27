Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Citizens has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.28.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Citizens at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

