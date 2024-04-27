Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 188,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,446.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,249,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,834 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 496,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 185,638 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $648,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

