REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $1,915,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 405.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 552.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $831.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.38.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

