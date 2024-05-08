Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,163,026 shares of company stock worth $34,444,767. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

